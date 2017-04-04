US envoy on N. Korea to travel to Moscow: State Department

WASHINGTON -- The US special envoy on North Korea issues will visit Moscow later this week for talks with his Russian counterpart, the State Department announced Monday.





Amb. Joseph Yun, US special representative for North Korea policy (Yonhap)

Amb. Joseph Yun, special representative for North Korea policy, will be traveling to Moscow on Tuesday to Thursday for talks with Russian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov, the department said in a statement.Yun will also hold meetings with Russian scholars and experts, it said.The trip comes right before US President Donald Trump holds his first talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday and Friday, where North Korea is expected to be one of the key topics of discussions. (Yonhap)