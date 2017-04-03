Journalists' conference discusses media's role in keeping peace

The fifth World Journalists Conference opened in Seoul on Monday to explore the media's role in ensuring world peace amid growing threats from terrorism and regional conflicts.



The event, hosted by the Journalists Association of Korea and under the banner of "Journalist Forum for World Peace," is attended by some 100 reporters from 60 countries.





Participants of the 2017 World Journalists Conference post for photos during the conference's opening ceremony at the Press Center in Seoul on April 3, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Though we are all of different nationalities, skin colors and ideologies, we are all journalists who report the truth with cool rationality and a warm heart and work toward achieving freedom and peace," said Jung Kyu-seong, president of the KRA during his opening speech.Song Soo-keun, acting minister of culture, sports and tourism, said, "I think it is very meaningful that journalists get to engage in a sincere discussion about reporters' roles for world peace in Korea, the world's only divided nation."On Tuesday, the participants are scheduled to visit the facilities of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics facilities in PyeongChang and Gangneung. Through Friday, they will meet leaders of local governments including Suwon, Busan and Incheon. (Yonhap)