Renault Samsung March sales rise 4.3% on new models

Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its March sales rose 4.3 percent on-year on robust demand for its midsize QM6 sport utility vehicle.



Renault Samsung Motors sold a total of 25,281 vehicles last month, up from 24,237 units a year earlier, the carmaker said in a statement.



Renault Samsung Motor's flagship SM6 sedan (Yonhap file photo)

The QM6 SUV was the biggest contributor to the solid monthly sales results. Exports of the flagship SUV soared to 4,382 autos last month from 1,335 a month earlier, the statement said.The QM6 SUV was launched in the domestic market in September last year.Strong domestic sales of the SM6 mid-size sedan also helped overall numbers. Sales of the flagship sedan climbed 24 percent year-over-year to 4,848 units last month, it said.In the January-March period, domestic sales soared 56 percent year-on-year to 25,958 units from 16,599. Exports were up 5.7 percent to 40,161 from 37,984, it said.French carmaker Renault SA owns a 79.9 percent stake in Renault Samsung Motor. (Yonhap)