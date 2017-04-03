'10 dead' in St. Petersburg metro blast

The Korea Herald > Business > Automode

Hankook Tire releases new racing tire

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-03 16:02
Updated : 2017-04-03 16:02

Hankook Tire, South Korea’s No. 1 tire maker, has launched the Ventus R-s4, an ultrahigh performance tire designed for racers and everyday drivers, the company said Monday. 

Ventus R-s4 (Hankook Tire)
“The Ventus R-s4 is an ultrahigh performance tire symbolic of Hankook Tire’s sophisticated technical skills. It will deliver a differentiated driving performance and pleasure to customers,” said Suh Seung-hwa, vice chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire.

The firm will work to pioneer the future driving culture and put value on top-tier technology and products, he said.

The Ventus R-s4 displays outstanding performance for everyday drivers to experience the excitement of sports driving, the firm said. It is less prone to damage caused by continued friction, as the edges of the tread pattern are geometrically designed.

Offered in 26 standards, the tire can be used on both racing tracks and regular roads, added the firm. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]