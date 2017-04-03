Hankook Tire releases new racing tire

|Ventus R-s4 (Hankook Tire)
The firm will work to pioneer the future driving culture and put value on top-tier technology and products, he said.
The Ventus R-s4 displays outstanding performance for everyday drivers to experience the excitement of sports driving, the firm said. It is less prone to damage caused by continued friction, as the edges of the tread pattern are geometrically designed.
Offered in 26 standards, the tire can be used on both racing tracks and regular roads, added the firm.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)