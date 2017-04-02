FKCCI hosts seminar to boost Korea‘s ties with Francophone businesses

Participants pose for a photo while attending the La Francophonie Economique seminar hosted by the French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. (FKCCI)

The French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted the “La Francophonie Economique” seminar last Tuesday, to help boost cooperation between Korean and Francophone businesses and institutions operating in the country, the organization said Sunday.The event was held in cooperation with the French Embassy, the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Korea-Africa Center.First of its kind to be held, the seminar highlighted that Francophone has a high potential in Korea, citing the recent accession of Korea as an observer state to the International Organization of La Francophonie.Organizers explained that while Francophonie is well established in Korea in the cultural field, it is still considered unfamiliar in the economic sector.The seminar also touched on Korea’s significant interest in developing its economic presence in French-speaking countries in Africa, in particular in the information and communication technology, infrastructure and energy sectors.Multilateral French-Korean cooperation with French-speaking African countries can offer growth prospects in various fields such as health, infrastructures, auto and aerospace industries, the organizers said.“The need appeared for mindsets to evolve. Those countries which used to compete shall now think as partners,” said David-Pierre Jalicon, chairman of FKCCI. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)