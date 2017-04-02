Golden Blue holds scholarship ceremony

Golden Blue CEO Kim Dong-wook (center) poses for a photo with scholarship recipients Kim Bit-na (right) and Kim Joon-min. (Golden Blue)

Golden Blue, South Korea’s leading whisky brand held a scholarship ceremony last Thursday in Seoul.The Master Blender project of the company aims to raise distilling professionals for the advancement of Korea’s liquor industry.The application for the project began in December last year, and two were finally chosen after screening and interview. The first recipients, Kim Bit-na and Kim Joon-min will be provided with an opportunity to study at Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University for a year. The company will support full tuition, basic expenses and air fares.“It is hoped that the students will grow to become leaders creating new values in Korea’s liquor industry. Golden Blue will continue to operate the Master Blender project to help raise distilling experts that can make our own products of excellent quality and to develop our industry and globalize our liquor,” said Golden Blue CEO Kim Dong-wook at the ceremony. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)