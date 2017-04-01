S. Korean cargo ship missing after distress call: ministry

A South Korean cargo ship went missing in the Atlantic earlier this week after making a distress call, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.



The Stella Dasisy ship was sailing in the waters near Uruguay after departing Brazil on March 26, it said.



Eight South Korean sailors and 16 Filipinos were aboard the vessel, adding a search operation is under way.



Their company said it received a KakaoTalk message from one of the sailors at around 11:20 p.m. Friday (Seoul time) that the ship was submerged. The contact was then lost.



The ministry immediately requested cooperation from the local authorities for the search. (Yonhap)