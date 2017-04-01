S. Korea hails new US sanctions on N. Korea

South Korean government officials said Saturday the fresh U.S. sanctions on North Korea reflect its resolve to get tough on Pyongyang, which continues to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.



"It's a resolute warning message," a foreign ministry official said in response to Washington's announcement that it has blacklisted a North Korean trading firm and 11 individuals believed to be involved in the financing for the Kim Jong-un regime's weapons of mass destruction development.



It marks the first punitive step by the Donald Trump administration particularly on Pyongyang since it was launched in January, the official noted.



The move reminds Pyongyang that it has no choice other than denuclearization, he added.



On his trip to Seoul last month, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made it clear that the North would face more pressure and sanctions if it remains recalcitrant. He stated that the U.S. leaves "all options" on the table, indicating that military action would be considered if needed. (Yonhap)