Hyundai Steel labor union expands CSR programs

The labor union of Hyundai Steel’s Incheon factory poses during a volunteer program to eliminate cordgrass at Dongmak beach in Incheon. (Hyundai Steel)

Hyundai Steel has been participating in voluntary programs across the country as part of its corporate social responsibility, said the company Friday.The labor union of Hyundai Steel’s Incheon factory helped eliminate cordgrass, a plant that slows down the tide and destroys the ecosystem of mudflats, at Dongmak beach Thursday.The union of the company’s Pohang unit also joined a gardening project led by the southeastern city government commissioned by the Home Affairs Ministry of the central government.The team led by Kim Yong-soo, head of Hyundai Steel’s labor union in Pohang, planted about 1,200 types of plants including pine tree and roses.Another union branch in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, provided safety materials to people in the community on March 17.It was part of “H-USR Day,” designed to help children and neighbors in need and to improve Hyundai Steel workers’ pride as members of communities.