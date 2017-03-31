Archive of N. Korean human rights abuses to be established in Geneva: VOA

An archive of evidence detailing North Korea's human rights violations will be set up at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva in accordance with the latest UN resolution, a US broadcaster reported Friday.



The previous Friday, the UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted the resolution, which calls for the launch of the archive and the international community's cooperation in identifying the North's crimes against humanity.





Tomas Ojea Quintana (C), U.N. special rapporteur for the North Korean human rights situation, speaks during a press conference after presenting a report on the country at the 34th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 13, 2017. (EPA-Yonhap)

The archive will preserve evidence for the future, when the Kim Jong-un regime could be held accountable for rights violations in an international court.According to a report recently submitted by the UN Office of Programme Planning, Budget and Accounts to the Council's secretariat, the archive should be based in Geneva for the sake of perfect confidentiality and security of sensitive information and secrets, Voice of America said.A total of $1.78 million will be required to operate the archive and six required experts over the next two years, the report said.Of the six, a high-level expert, who will charge analyzing information and secrets on the North's rights abuses, is required to have at least 15 years of experience in investigating and indicting criminals pertinent to international law, the report claimed.In addition, a legal officer with a more than seven-year career is needed to take charge of setting up the archive and integrating and preserving information and evidence, plus an information officer with over five years of experience.Three additional experts, well-versed in the international criminal system, South Korean criminal law and legal interpretation, are also needed for the UN Human Rights Office set up in Seoul in 2015 to collect evidence on the North's rights violations, the report said. (Yonhap)