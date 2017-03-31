[Box Office] Movies in theaters

The Korea Herald > Business > Economy

BOK money museum offers foreign language service for visitors

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-31 13:42
Updated : 2017-03-31 13:42

South Korea's central bank said Friday it will offer English and two other language service for visitors to its money museum.

The Bank of Korea Money Museum said the service, set to begin on Saturday, will be available at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

(Yonhap)

English service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while Chinese and Japanese service will be provided on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The BOK said about 230,000 South Koreans and foreigners visited the museum last year. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]