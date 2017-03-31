BOK money museum offers foreign language service for visitors

South Korea's central bank said Friday it will offer English and two other language service for visitors to its money museum.



The Bank of Korea Money Museum said the service, set to begin on Saturday, will be available at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.



(Yonhap)

English service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while Chinese and Japanese service will be provided on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.The BOK said about 230,000 South Koreans and foreigners visited the museum last year. (Yonhap)