Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Peugeot ordered to recall faulty parts

Mercedes-Benz, Maserati and Peugeot have been ordered to recall faulty parts in some of their models, South Korea's transport ministry said Friday.



This is part of a broader recall order recently delivered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in the South Korean automobile market.



Local customers increasingly choose imported brands over homegrown ones, such as Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., due to declining prices and difference in performance and quality.Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Peugeot, and two importers of two wheelers under the brands of Yamaha and Indian plan to recall a combined 2,998 units of 15 kinds of vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.The affected vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz E220d sedan, Maserati Levante crossover, Peugeot Citroen DS3 1.4 e-HDI sedan, Yamaha YZF-R3 and Indian Chief Classic two wheelers, it said.Starting Friday, the owners of subjected cars are required to visit designated repair and service centers for replacement of their cars' faulty parts free of charge. (Yonhap)