Quarter of Koreans can't afford cultural activities: poll

About a quarter of South Koreans think they can neither afford to enjoy cultural activities nor have the wherewithal to provide for an uncertain future, a poll showed Friday.



According to the survey of 3,669 South Koreans aged 19 to 57 taken last year, some 26 percent of the respondents answered they can't afford a family trip twice or more per year.





Another 26.7 percent replied they can't enjoy hobbies and cultural activities with family members on a regular basis, according to the poll taken by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.According to the findings, 26.3 percent of those surveyed said they don't have enough money to spare in order to brace for future contingencies.In addition, slightly over 25 percent answered that they can neither afford to buy an annuity nor save money to provide for old age.An additional 17 percent replied that they can't afford to buy private health insurance or other insurance policies, except for public insurance schemes. (Yonhap)