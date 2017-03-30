[Seoul Motor Show] Hyundai shows off connected mobility, clean energy

Hyundai Motor Executive Vice Presidents Hwang Seung-ho and Lee Kwang-guk and Vice Chairman Yang Woong-chul, pose for photo with a hybrid version of the Grandeur unveiled in a world premiere on the eve of the 11th Seoul Motor Show on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Expressing confidence in the areas of future automotive technology, Hyundai Motor unveiled the latest hyper-connected car and autonomous driving technologies at the press preview for the Seoul Motor Show on Thursday, calling them technologies to change overall lifestyle.The nation’s largest carmaker introduced a self-developed platform for connected car service, suggesting that convergence between the automotive and Internet of Things services will place cars as the control tower of smart home services.“Controlling vehicles via voice assistant is something that could become commonplace in the not-too-distant future,” said Hwang Seung-ho, executive vice president and head of the Auto Intelligence Division at Hyundai Motor Company, demonstrating the carmaker’s “Car to Home” options of home lighting, climate control and its audio system with the firm’s Ioniq Autonomous.“We are working with various companies in Korea and around the world to ensure that all of our platforms are compatible and that Hyundai customers will be able to interact with the Internet of Things in ways that have never before been possible.”The carmaker also unveiled the Grandeur IG hybrid sedan in a world premiere as well as its latest Future Eco fuel-cell electric vehicle concept for first time in Asia.The FE Fuel Cell demonstrates Hyundai’s eco-vehicle commitment, expressed in simple and refined design in the form of a sport utility vehicle.The concept car provides a hint for a forthcoming production of fuel-cell electric vehicles planned for a launch in February 2018.The new model will feature advanced driver assistance technologies while extending the hydrogen-powered range, stressing that Hyundai’s ultimate ambition is to create a zero-emissions hydrogen energy society.In a separate show, Hyundai showcased its new special edition Genesis G90 show cars, while its sister company introduced its new Stinger sports sedan in its Asia debut.The Stinger shares the rear-wheel drive platform and power train with the Genesis G70 and is intended to compete against major sports car companies including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.In a surprise, Hyundai said it will introduce a small SUV in the upcoming summer to further expand its product line.It will be the first time for the world‘s fifth-largest carmaker jumping into the segment.Asked about the upcoming SUV, the carmaker’s design chief Peter Schreyer told The Korea Herald that it is going to look “superb.”“We have already introduced it to some dealers and so on and the response was really, really good,” he said, without elaborating on its design concept.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)