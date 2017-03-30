Korea sets up 100 super charging stations EVs in Q1

South Korea has set up 100 hundred super charging stations for electric vehicles in the firs three months of the year as part of the government-led efforts to expand overall infrastructure for green cars, the energy ministry said Thursday.



The total numbers built this year alone is equal to all super charging stations in the country at present, and up from zero in the first quarter of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co., shows how a battery is recharged for the firm's Ioniq electric car. (Yonhap)

It said that the goal is to raise the number to 1,450 by the end of this year.The South Korean government has a comprehensive roadmap to build nationwide infrastructure for green energy use that includes expanding the presence of EVs. Sales of pure electric cars are determined by how easily drivers can recharge. In particular, fast charging stations are critical for the widespread use of such vehicles. Modern EVs can recharge around 80 percent of their battery life in less than 30 minutes if they can be plugged into super chargers.In addition, the ministry said some 1 million residences in the country will have the advanced metering infrastructure program by the end of the month, with numbers to surpass 4.5 million by year's end. Advanced metering refers to a system that measures, collects and analyzes energy usage. Such a system can enhance the way energy is used and lower overall power consumption. (Yonhap)