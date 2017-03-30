Hall of Famer George Brett to throw out ceremonial first pitch in Korea

Hall of Famer George Brett will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for a South Korean baseball club this weekend.



The NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization said Brett, who spent his entire 21-year career with the Kansas City Royals, will do the honors on Sunday in the third game of their season-opening series against the Lotte Giants at Masan Stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.





In this Associated Press photo taken on March 15, 2017, George Brett, a Hall of Fame third baseman for the Kansas City Royals, signs autographs before the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Surprise, Arizona. (Yonhap)

Brett batted .305 for his career with 317 home runs, 1,595 RBIs, 201 steals and 3,154 hits. He was voted the American League MVP in 1980 and won a Gold Glove at third base in 1985. Brett was named to the 13 straight All-Star teams beginning in 1976, and was inducted into Cooperstown in 1999 by receiving 98.2 percent of the vote.The Dinos said Brett came to know the club through offseason training. This year, the Dinos set up their camp at the home park of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Brett had owned the club until last year.He's currently vice president of baseball operations for the Royals. The Dions said Brett is visiting South Korea to tend to personal business. (Yonhap)