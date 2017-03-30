Organica’s revenue skyrockets with focus on value in nature

Organica products sold at Starbucks chains

A natural food company that initiated a food revolution from a small workshop in Samcheong-dong in 2012 is making its mark in the South Korean food industry.Organica, the organic food developer under Herald Corp., saw its annual revenue jump 108-fold to 86.5 billion won ($77.4 million) in 2016 from 800 million won in 2013.According to the company’s forecast, its revenue is likely to hit 120 billion won this year, which will put the firm on the list of the nation’s 100 largest food companies.Besides the growth in the sales figure, industry officials have paid particular attention to Organica turning its vision into reality by successfully encouraging consumers to believe that change in diet brings change in life.The company initiated the “Natural Food Movement” to promote organic farming and organic food consumption in the mainstream food industry, which had been rarely discussed in Korea in the past.The origin of Organica dates to 2012 when a workshop for research and development of eco-friendly juice was established in Samcheong-dong, a hilly neighborhood in central Seoul.Then Herald Ecofarm, the company pioneered the organic juice market by applying a cold press technique called high pressure processing to produce nutrient-preserved healthy juice drinks under the brand “Just Juice.” With private raw food chef Christine Cho jointly developing the “Just Juice Cleanse” detox juice line, Organica’s products began to earn popularity in earnest.In late 2013, the company was renamed Organica and expanded its business into eco-friendly grains and additive-free natural snacks by acquiring the nation’s largest eco-friendly grains company Cheonbo Natural Food.In 2016, Organica acquired convenience food producer Damyeon to expand its premium fresh food offerings. Renamed Organica Kitchen this year, the company supplies prepackaged meals, triangle kimbap and sandwiches to two of the three major convenience store chains here -- CU and 7-Eleven. Organica Kitchen aims to provide distinctive convenience foods that are highly nutritious, low-calorie, additive-free and less processed, the company said.Since its inception, Organica’s greatest engine for growth has been “value,” according to company officials, who believe that if the company keeps the value, profits naturally follow.