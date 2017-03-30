Seoul shares down 0.26% in late-morning trade

South Korean stocks snapped earlier gains and turned bearish late Thursday morning, as widening losses in airlines and foodmakers pushed down the main index, analysts said.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 5.74 points, or 0.26 percent, to move to 2,161.24 as of 11:20 a.m.



Shares of Korean Air Lines, the country's top air carrier, tumbled nearly 3 percent, with those of Lotte Confectionery dipping 2.7 percent.



LG Electronics, the smaller rival of tech giant Samsung Electronics, plunged more than 4 percent, overshadowed by the latest launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8.



In contrast, automobiles trended in positive territory. Top player Hyundai Motor gained 1.6 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advancing 1 percent.



The local currency was changing hands at 1,115.90 won against the greenback, down 1.7 won from Wednesday's close. (Yonhap)