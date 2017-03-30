NK ensures safety of S. Korean women football players for Pyongyang matches

North Korea has sent a document guaranteeing the safety of South Korean women football players who seek to visit Pyongyang next month for the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifying matches, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.



Late Tuesday, South Korea's football governing body received the document via an email as the Asian Football Confederation Group B qualifying games will be held in North Korea from April 3-11, the ministry added.



South Korean players will have a match with their North Korean counterparts April 7.





College students ask to be allowed to visit North Korea to cheer for South Korean women football players in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

"The government will review whether to approve the players' visit if the Korea Football Association submits a relevant application," a ministry official said. "We will review it in accordance with international practice."Any trip to the North requires the South's approval, as well as the North's consent, as the two Koreas are technically in a state of war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.The football matches come amid growing speculation that North Korea may conduct its sixth nuclear test.The ministry official said it would not factor in North Korea's possible nuclear test when reviewing the application.The government earlier hinted that it will probably approve their trip to the North but remained reserved toward a cheering squad's possible visit to the North, given heightened inter-Korean tension.Seoul has suspended almost all civilian inter-Korean exchanges since Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January 2016.If female football players are allowed to go to North Korea, it would mark the first time that the two Koreas will hold an official football match in Pyongyang. Previously, the two sides held only friendly football games in the North's capital. (Yonhap)