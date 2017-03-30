S. Korea, US mull curbing oil exports to N. Korea in case of nuke test

South Korea and the United States are considering curbing oil exports to North Korea as part of punitive measures against its possible additional nuclear test, diplomatic sources said Thursday.



Multiple news reports have raised the possibility of the North carrying out its sixth nuclear detonation test by pointing to increased excavation activity at its Punggye-ri test site.





(Yonhap)

According to the sources, Seoul and Washington are considering making a push to curb oil exports to the North through the UN Security Council in case of an additional nuclear test.That is in line with what their nuclear envoys agreed upon last week in Seoul to toughen punitive measures against Pyongyang if it goes ahead with a major provocation.The plan will require cooperation from China in that it is the largest supplier of oil to the North.The two allies are also said to be working on preventing the North from sending its workers overseas in order to make it harder to get its hands on hard currency through labor exports.The North conducted its fourth and fifth nuclear tests in January and September last year, drawing strong condemnation from the international community.The UNSC responded by adopting the toughest-ever sanctions including placing a ceiling on the North's exports of coal, a major source of money suspected to be used in advancing its nuclear weapons capability. (Yonhap)