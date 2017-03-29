Alaska, Hawaii most sensitive to NK news among US states

Residents in Hawaii and Alaska, among US citizens, are the most sensitive to North Korean developments, with the number of searches with the keyword "North Korea" the highest among the states, a US broadcaster reported Wednesday.



Hawaii and Alaska, among US states, are US territories located closest to North Korea, and thus their residents are the most responsive whenever North Korean issues hit newsstands, Voice of America said.





A defector activist holds up a placard denouncing Pyongyang for the killing of Kim Jong-nam in Paju, north of Seoul, on March 28, 2017. (Yonhap)

Last Tuesday, US Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) also told VOA over the phone that the two US states are within range of North Korean missiles.The period when Americans searched the North most on the Net was the last week of July, when Han Song-ryol, then director-general of the US affairs department at the North's Foreign Ministry, said that the US has crossed the red line and declared war on the communist nation.Han, now vice foreign minister, made the remarks against the US imposition of sanctions on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his roles in the country's human rights abuses.Han's remarks invited a sharp increase of hits as some US reports misrepresented them as the North's declaration of war against the US, the broadcaster said.The assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the North Korean leader's half brother, last month was the issue that Americans showed the second-most interest in on the Internet, the broadcaster added. (Yonhap)