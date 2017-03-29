LG powers its home appliances with deep learning technology

The South Korean electronics provider said it had launched an AI-equipped refrigerator, robot vacuum cleaner and washing machine, following an air conditioner early this year.
The series of new products run on DeepThinQ, LG’s proprietary deep learning technology, the company said.
|DeepThinQ-based home appliances (LG Electronics)
In LG’s flagship DIOS refrigerator, the DeepThinQ-equipped models learn user’s behaviors, for example by learning how many times the user opens up the fridge door per day. During the time when the user’s away, it automatically turns into an energy saving mode.
LG’s AI-based fridge is expected to contest with Samsung Electronics’ Family Hub that was launched Tuesday.
“LG will continue to introduce home appliances that understand consumers,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of the home appliances and air solutions division at the company.
The company is set to launch a Tromm washer with artificial intelligence next month. The machine that selects the ideal washing option for clothes by tracking the weather conditions. On humid days, the Tromm will offer a stronger spin-dry for laundry, and an additional rinsing time on dusty days.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)