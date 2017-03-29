Korea's rice production costs down for 3 straight yrs in 2016

Rice production costs in South Korea fell for three straight years in 2016 due to a decline in land-borrowing expenses, a government report showed Wednesday.
Farmers spent 674,340 won ($605) to grow rice on a 1,000-square meter paddy last year, down 2.5 percent from the previous year's 691,869 won, according to the report by Statistics Korea.
|(Yonhap)
Total costs, including the ones to buy fertilizer and pesticides, inched up 0.8 percent on-year to 440,821 won, but the rise was offset by a fall in land-borrowing costs and other indirect expenses, which dropped 8.3 percent to 233,519 won over the cited period.
The gross income of rice farmers came to 856,165 won per 1,000-square meter of paddy last year, down 13.9 percent from a year earlier due mainly to a sharp decrease in rice prices, the report showed. (Yonhap)