Seoul shares nearly flat in late-morning trade

South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Wednesday morning, as a fall in shares of domestic-focused firms offset gains in tech issues, analysts said.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,163.64 as of 11:20 a.m.



Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix jumped more than 1 percent, with those of LG Display, a leading flat panel maker, soaring nearly 3 percent.



In contrast, SK Telecom, the country's top mobile carrier, shed nearly 2 percent. Banks also trended in negative terrain, with the Industrial Bank of Korea falling 1.3 percent.



The local currency was changing hands at 1,113.50 won against the greenback, down 0.5 won from Tuesday's close. (Yonhap)