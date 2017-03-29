Korea's top 50 brands estimated to be worth W136tr

South Korea's top 50 brands are estimated to be worth 136 trillion won ($122 billion), data showed Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics Co. standing as the most expensive on the list.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker Interbrand the combined brand value of South Korean company names advanced 6 percent on-year in 2017.



By company, Samsung Electronics topped the list with an estimate of 50.7 trillion won, followed by Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. with 13.8 trillion won and 6.9 trillion won, respectively.South Korea's top portal operator Naver Corp. and No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. also were estimated to be worth 4.5 trillion won and 3.7 trillion won, respectively.Kakao Corp., which operates Kakao Talk, the most widely used mobile messenger application, saw its brand jump 31 percent over the cited period to reach 695.5 billion won.Lotte Chemical Corp., S-Oil, Hyosung Corp., Loen Entertainment Inc., and foodstuff maker Ottogi Corp. also made the top 50 list for the first time. (Yonhap)