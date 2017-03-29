[News Focus] Multinational firms using royalties to avoid tax: expert

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Woori Bank offers W85b credit facility in China

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-29 11:42
Updated : 2017-03-29 11:42

South Korea's Woori Bank said Wednesday it has offered a won-denominated usance letter of credit worth 85 billion won ($76.2 million) to some Chinese banks, including the Bank of China and the Bank of Communications.

The facility allows South Korean firms doing businesses in China to help ease their risks related to foreign currency fluctuations, Woori Bank said in a statement. 

(Yonhap)

Using the credit facility, a South Korean firm can swiftly receive a payment with the Korean currency when it exports goods to a Chinese firm.

An official at Woori Bank said the won-denominated letter of credit would significantly reduce the cost of currency risk for South Korean firms. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]