Korea seeks local halal certificates to be accepted in UAE, Indonesia

South Korea and Egypt have signed an agreement on strengthening bilateral defense cooperation, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday, as Seoul is actively reaching out to African nations.



South Korean Vice Defense Minister Hwang In-moo inked the memorandum of understanding with Egyptian Defense Minister Sedki Sobhy in Cairo on Tuesday (local time).





A halal food restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul (Yonhap)

The deal is expected to serve as a chance for promoting substantive military exchanges and defense industry cooperation between the two sides, the ministry said.South Korea has been stepping up efforts to broaden its diplomatic and defense partnership networks across Africa amid North Korea's military threats and the need for close international ties to put pressure on the defiant communist nation.Hwang is scheduled to visit Angola later this week for talks with the country's defense minister Joao Lourenco, said the ministry.Seoul's number two diplomat Lim Sung-nam paid a separate visit to Egypt on the weekend.The vice foreign minister said his trip was intended to discuss ways for deepening ties in various fields with Egypt, which is a key regional player and member of the UN Security Council. (Yonhap)