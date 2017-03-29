Korean palaces to open night tour programs starting next month

With spring just around the corner, Korean palaces will open up for people who'd love to enjoy a night view of historic palaces in Seoul, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Wednesday.



The CHA will run night tour programs for Gyeongbok Palace and Changgyeong Palace on the third and fourth weeks from April to September, except for May-June for Gyeongbok and August-September for Changgyeong when construction is scheduled to improve lighting facilities.



The two, built during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), are among the most visited palaces in Korea.





Two tourists in the Korean traditional dress hanbok join in a night tour program in Gyeongbok Palace in March, 2016. (Yonhap)

Until last year, an unlimited number of visitors dressed in the Korean traditional outfit "hanbok" were allowed to visit the palaces without paying the entrance fee. But from this year, the number will be limited to 1,000 people daily.Instead, the administration increased the number of online ticket sales, which will open at 2 p.m. on April 7. For Gyeongbok, 2,900 tickets are available, up from the last year's 2,200, while it has risen to 3,100 tickets from 2,300 for Changgyeong.Night tours open from 7 p.m. till 9:30 pm. (Yonhap)