[Graphic News] Number of foreigners who overstay increases

The number of foreigners overstaying their visas in the country increased for the second straight month in February, the immigration office said.According to data from the office, the figure was tabulated at 214,615 as of February, accounting for 10.8 percent of the total number of 1,986,353 foreigners staying in the nation.The figure was an increase from 208,971 in December and 211,320 last month, the data said.By nationality, those from China were at the top with 1,001,311 or 50.4 percent, followed by Vietnam (7.4 percent), the United States (7 percent), Thailand (4.8 percent) and the Philippines (2.7 percent).