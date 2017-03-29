Hyundai considers debuting Genesis sedan in China next year

Hyundai Motor Co., a South Korean automaker, said Wednesday it is considering launching its luxury Genesis sedan in China next year to gain a bigger share in the world's largest auto market.



"We have recently set up a task force team under our Chinese operations to push forward the launching plan. The team will conduct a local market survey and look into local regulations in advance," a company spokesman said.



Hyundai Motor has launched the premium sedan, which carries an independent nameplate, in the United States, Canada, Russia and the Middle East in recent years.The country's biggest carmaker by sales may introduce three models -- the G70 midsize sedan, G80 large-size sedan and G90 upper large-size sedan -- sometime next year, he said.The company plans to launch the G70 model in the domestic market in the second half of this year.It is also considering setting up a separate business entity in China to promote sales of the flagship sedan."It is one of the possible options for now," the spokesman said. (Yonhap)