Korea, India agree to hold meeting of vice defense, foreign ministers this year

South Korea and India agreed to hold a meeting of their vice defense and foreign ministers this year in a move to bolster their "strategic cooperation" on political and security areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.





First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The agreement over the "two-plus-two meeting" was announced after Seoul's First Vice Foreign Ministry Lim Sung-nam held talks with his counterpart Preeti Saran and Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh during his three-day stay in India, which ends on Wednesday."(The two sides) agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in the realms of politics and security by activating bilateral high-level consultation channels," the ministry said in a press release.During his visit, Lim discussed with top Indian officials a range of issues, including bolstering cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure development, culture and tourism, the ministry said. (Yonhap)