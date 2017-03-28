Ousted Park to attend hearing on arrest warrant

Former President Park Geun-hye emerges from the public prosecutors' office in Seoul on March 22, 2017, following an overnight questioning over various corruption allegations that led to her dismissal from office. (Yonhap file photo)

Former President Park Geun-hye is set to appear at a local court Thursday to attend a hearing on her arrest warrant, the prosecution said Tuesday.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the hearing at 10:30 a.m. to review the writ application. The result will likely come early Friday.Prosecutors had made the request for the arrest writ a day earlier on charges including bribery and abuse in connection with the corruption scandal that led to her impeachment.Key figures involved in the scandal, including her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, former presidential aides, ex-ministers and Samsung Group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, have been arrested and are standing trial.Park is suspected of extorting donations worth 77.4 billion won ($69.6 million) from local firms including Samsung Group for the Mir and K-Sports foundations controlled by Choi in return for political favors. Park’s other charges include allowing Choi to meddle in state affairs, leaking government secrets to her and discriminating against liberal-leaning artists.Park has denied all the charges, claiming no knowledge of any illegal activities by Choi and her inner circle.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)