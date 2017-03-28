Thousands of N. Korean propaganda leaflets found west of Seoul

Thousands of North Korea's propaganda leaflets were found in this western port city on Tuesday, police said, in the latest propaganda campaign carried out by the reclusive country against the South.



Police said about 6,000 leaflets were found near a tollgate in Incheon, west of Seoul, at around 9:30 a.m. They carried messages glorifying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.





This provided photo shows anti-South propaganda leaflets, apparently scattered by Pyongyang, found in Incheon, west of Seoul, on March 28, 2017. (Yonhap)

On the same day, another 150 were found in the same city, criticizing the annual joint Key Resolve exercise between South Korea and the United States.The allies ended their two-week computer-based war game on Friday. Separately, the joint two-month Foal Eagle combat training exercise that kicked off on March 1 is still under way.Pyongyang has long denounced the exercises as war rehearsals for a northern invasion despite Seoul and Washington's assurance that they are defensive in nature.Police said they have handed over the leaflets to the military for more detailed examination. (Yonhap)