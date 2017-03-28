Parliament names special inspectors to find cause of Sewol sinking

The National Assembly on Tuesday named five members of a special inspection team that will examine the Sewol ferry to determine the exact cause of its deadly sinking three years ago.



They will work with three others appointed earlier at the recommendation of an association of victims' families.





Buddhist monks and other religious leaders hold a rare, joint ceremony aboard a ship on March 28, 2017, to wish for the recovery of the remains of nine people missing from the sinking of the Sewol ferry. (Yonhap)

They include a lawyer and a former researcher and professor of the Korea Institute of Maritime and Fisheries Technology, according to parliamentary officials.The eight-member committee will oversee the inspection of the recently recovered ship. It will also inspect a scheduled search of the ship for the remains of nine people missing from the April 16, 2014 accident that left 295 others dead.The committee will work over the next 10 months to help determine the exact cause of the accident and bring those responsible to justice, the officials said. (Yonhap)