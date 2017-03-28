SsangYong confirms Mahindra chairman’s Seoul Motor Show attendance

Mahindra is slated to unveil the world premiere of SsangYong Motor’s new premium SUV, the G4 Rexton, at this year’s Seoul Motor Show during the event’s press day Thursday.
The motor show will officially open to the public Friday.
|The new G4 Rexton SUV (SsangYong Motor)
The vehicle was previously referred to by its code name, Y400. The new G4 Rexton was created in partnership with South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco to develop a high-strength steel SUV that emphasizes both safety and performance, marking Korea’s first Quad Frame SUV.
Mahindra last visited Korea two years ago to unveil its popular Tivoli SUV, which has been dominating the domestic SUV market, currently accounting for 54.3 percent of the market share.
The G4 Rexton is expected to compete in the premium SUV market against popular models including Kia’s Mohave, as well as imported models such as Land Rover’s Discovery and the Ford Explorer.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)