Hyundai adopts more safety features to woo customers

South Korea's top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has added more active safety features to its latest models to lure customers keen to drive safer vehicles.



The move is part of Hyundai's efforts to grow in the rapidly evolving and highly competitive auto market where not only safer cars but those equipped with self-driving artificial intelligence systems are expected to become more commonplace moving forward.



Hyundai Motor's all-new Grandeur sedan with a 3.3-liter gasoline engine (Yonhap file photo)

The maker of the popular Sonata and Elantra sedans introduced the "Hyundai Smart Sense," a package of advanced driver assistance systems, for the first time in the all-new Grandeur full-size car late last year, a company spokesman said.In November, Hyundai domestically launched the Grandeur sedan in 2.4 and 3.0 liter gasoline engine models at 26 million-42 million won ($23,000-38,000). Grandeur models are sold under the name Azera in foreign markets. The company has yet to decide on the timeframe for exporting the Grandeur sedan to places like the United States.The carmaker said that behind the wheel of safety focused cars, a driver is protected by a suite of features such as automatic emergency brakes, lane keep assist, blind spot detection system and driver attention alert.Hyundai acknowledges that such safety features in vehicles are nothing new as they are often seen in countless other high-end models, but what is different is the concerted effort being placed on car safety to win over more consumers.A corporate source pointed out that, faced with stiffer competition, Hyundai has joined bigger rivals to gain a share in the technologically advanced car market, as safety is the first thing many customers think about when buying a new car. He said this is more so when people shop for cars with semiautonomous features.The carmaker has also introduced the Hyundai Smart Sense features in the upgraded versions of the I30 hatchback, the Santa Fe sport utility vehicle and the Sonata mid-size sedan, the spokesman said."The Grandeur sedan received a strong response particularly from female customers who are less adept drivers compared to their male counterparts in the past several months following its launch," he said.From December to February, Hyundai sold a total of 37,843 Grandeurs in the domestic market and 15,485 units, or 41 percent, of them were equipped with safety package features, the company said.Hyundai and Kia Motors Corp. together form the world's fifth-largest carmaker by sales. Hyundai owns a 33.88 percent stake in Kia.They are both flagship affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate by assets after Samsung Group. (Yonhap)