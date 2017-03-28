US cites NK rights resolution as key outcome of recent UN session

The US Department of State has cited the adoption of the latest resolution on North Korean human rights at the United Nations Human Rights Council as one of the key outcomes for the United States.



"At the Council's 34th session in Geneva from Feb. 27-March 24, US leadership proved critical to shaping the international response to urgent human rights situations and issues," the department said in a fact sheet posted on its website Monday.





(Yonhap)

On the last day of the session, the council unanimously adopted a resolution, recommending the international community's cooperation to find who is responsible for the North Korean regime's crimes against humanity.The North Korea resolution was listed as one of the 10 points on a fact sheet."The US co-sponsored a resolution to strengthen the ability of the OHCHR Seoul office to collect evidence that could be used to hold those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in North Korea accountable," the fact sheet said.OHCHR is the acronym of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. (Yonhap)