Naver beats Google in Android maps used by Koreans

The mobile map app powered by South Korea's top portal operator Naver Corp. attracted more local Android users than the map app made by US giant Google Inc., data showed Tuesday.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker Wiseapp, Naver's map app boasted 8.08 million monthly active users on the Android platform here in February, compared to 7.66 million posted by Google.



(Yonhap)

The map app served by Kakao Corp., South Korea's No. 2 portal operator, followed with 3.09 million users, the data also showed.Kakao, however, gathered 3.51 million and 1.86 million users for its taxi and bus schedule applications, respectively, over the cited period.In navigation applications, SK Telecom Co.'s T Map gathered 6.15 million users, followed by Kakao and KT Corp. with 2.94 million and 1.63 million users, respectively.Around 80 percent of South Korea's smartphone owners are estimated to use the Android platform. (Yonhap)