Kia to launch new Stinger in May

|The new Kia Stinger sports sedan (Yonhap)
Kia Motors’ new high-performance sports vehicle Stinger is expected to be launched in Korea this May, according to industry insiders Monday.
Following its world premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January and its European premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland in March, the Stringer will be getting is local debut at the Seoul Motor Show, which will open to the public starting Friday.
Kia Motors also plans to equip the Stinger model with its own special logo. However, it added that the new emblem will only be featured on domestic vehicles, while, for cost reasons, overseas exports will have the standard Kia logo. The company, however, said that the Kia brand is well-known in the overseas market.
The starting price for the Stinger is said to be in the low 30 million won ($26,927) range.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)