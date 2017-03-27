Moon takes sweeping victory in first round of Democratic Party primary

LG Electronics launches high-end shop in Qatar

Published : 2017-03-27 14:11
Updated : 2017-03-27 14:11

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has opened a store in Qatar to promote its premium electronic goods, speeding up steps to tap deeper into the Middle East market.

The shop will allow visitors to experience its high-end products, including the tech giant's Signature series of appliances.

(Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant has been rolling out various marketing efforts in the Middle East, as well as Africa, to expand its presence there.

LG Electronics already operates such premium shops in Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other major countries in the region. (Yonhap)

