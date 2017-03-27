Hyolyn storming across US

US music media outlet Billboard lauded the singer as “one of the most recognizable voices in K-pop” in an interview at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, which took place March 10-19.
“Her husky, airy tone has resulted in multiple appearances on a variety of Billboard charts, both through her solo work and collaborative efforts,” Billboard said last week.
|Hyolyn (Starship Entertainment)
Hyolyn, who last month signed on with the international electronic dance music label Spinnin’ Records, heated up the K-pop Night Out stage at SXSW on March 17, performing her own songs and a cover of Nick Minaj and Ariana Grande’s “Bang Bang.” The singer additionally performed in New York on March 18 and Los Angeles on March 19.
The singer-rapper, who previously competed in rap competition “Unpretty Rapstar,” is set to appear Friday on the finale stage of “High School Rapper,” a competition program featuring aspiring rappers in high school, alongside contestant Kim Sun-jae and rapper Mad Clown.
(doo@heraldcorp.com)