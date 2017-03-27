Arrest warrant sought for ousted Park

Whether Park will become the nation’s third former president to be taken into custody now depends on the Seoul Central District Court, which will review the warrant application.
"A lot of evidence has been collected so far, but as the suspect denies most of the criminal allegations, there is a possibility of her destroying evidence," the prosecution said in a statement.
|Former President Park Geun-hye arrived at the prosecutors' office on Feb. 21 to be questioned over a string of corruption allegations. (Yonhap)
Last week, the impeached president was questioned by prosecutors over allegations that she extorted donations from local firms to entities controlled by her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. Other charges include providing political favors in return and allowing Choi to meddle in state affairs.
Key figures involved in the corruption scandal including Choi, former presidential aides and Samsung Group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, have been arrested and are standing trial.
The prosecution has carefully reviewed whether to seek arrest of Park, given the political impact it could have on the upcoming May 9 presidential election.
During 21 straight hours of questioning that continued into the early hours on Friday, Park allegedly denied all the charges, claiming no knowledge of any illegal activities by her jailed friend or her aides.
She was expelled from power on March 10, with less than a year remaining in her five-year term, in a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court to finalize the Dec. 9 parliamentary impeachment.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)