Seoul to sell naming rights for 58 additional subway stations

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Seoul shares open lower on banks, brokerage losses

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-27 09:32
Updated : 2017-03-27 09:32

South Korean stocks got off to a weak start Monday, driven by losses in banks and brokerage firms, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 7.29 points, or 0.34 percent, to trade at 2,161.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading. 


Financial stocks led the decline, with leading lender Shinhan Financial dipping more than 2 percent and brokerage firm NH Investment & Securities sliding nearly 3 percent.

In contrast, domestic-focused issues gathered ground, with SK Telecom, the country's top mobile carrier, climbing 1.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,114.80 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 7.8 won from Friday's close. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]