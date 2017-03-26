Blizzard to release remastered ‘Starcraft’ this summer

Blizzard Entertainment on Sunday said it would release “StarCraft: Remastered,” a high-definition remake of its megahit PC strategy game Starcraft, this summer.As its title suggests, the upcoming edition will feature 4K ultrahigh-definition graphics and a refreshed soundtrack, while preserving the original gameplay of Starcraft. It will include the classic Starcraft game as well as the Brood War expansion pack, the US game giant said.Blizzard Entertainment co-founder and CEO Mike Morhaime announced the plan during the “I <3 Starcraft” event held Sunday in Seoul to celebrate the game’s 19th anniversary.“With StarCraft: Remastered, we’re modernizing the original game’s visuals, audio, and online support to ensure that players can enjoy StarCraft for another 20 years and beyond,” Morhaime said during the event’s press conference.The updated edition will support both Windows and Mac systems and be available in 13 languages including Korean, Morhaime said. Blizzard did not reveal the price of the upgraded game.Blizzard is reportedly in talks with Korean companies to launch new esports leagues and tournaments for “Starcraft: Remastered,” though the Blizzard CEO said he could not share details at the moment.Blizzard Entertainment introduced the original StarCraft for Windows PC in 1998 and added an expansion pack, Brood War, later that year. Blizzard released a sequel, “Starcraft 2: Wings of Liberty,” in 2010.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)