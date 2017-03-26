[Exclusive] Hwang Chi-yeul set for summer album release

“The exact release date hasn’t been decided yet, but maybe in June?” the artist told The Korea Herald on Thursday. “I think it might be unveiled before summer.”
|Singer Hwang Chi-yeul poses for The Korea Herald at an afterparty held at Lotte L7 Hotel in Seoul on Thursday to celebrate Bada’s wedding. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)
Hwang said that he participated in the writing of the upcoming album.
“There will be a song that I wrote on the new album,” Hwang said. “Some of the tracks will be written by others though.”
While Hwang has been appearing on a number of variety shows, including as a host for KBS2 TV’s “Immortal Song 2: Singing the Legend,” he has also been recording songs for the upcoming album as well, the singer explained.
Hwang, 34, debuted with a digital single titled, “Chi Yeul” in 2007. He rose to stardom both at home and abroad, after showing off his singing skills in the Chinese Hunan TV’s music program “I Am a Singer” season 4.
In November, the singer met with 3,000 fans in his first solo fan meeting in Taiwan. Hwang also held his first fan meeting “Chi-yeul Up” at Kyung Hee University in Seoul the same month, with about 3,000 people in attendance.
More recently, Hwang and Red Velvet’s Seulgi collaborated on the album “Fall, in Girl Vol. 3” with the lead track “Our story,” which was released on Feb. 6.
The main track reach the No. 2 spot on several local music charts and has also been well received abroad.
“Our story” set the record of over 150,000 downloads on QQ Music, the largest music streaming site in China, within an hour of its release.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)