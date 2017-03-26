Preparations complete to relocate Sewol to shore

The Sewol ferry sits on a semisubmersible vessel in waters off Jindo, South Jeolla Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Preparations have been completed for the retrieved Sewol ferry to be delivered to a port in Mokpo, where its insides will be searched for the nine passengers still missing, authorities said Sunday.“It looks like there will be no significant risk in transporting the ferry to shore from now on, since it is safely placed on the balanced deck of the semisubmersible vessel,” Yoon Hak-bae, the Oceans and Fisheries vice minister, told reporters Sunday.

After draining sea water and oil from the ship over the next few days, the engineers will securely fix the ferry onto the transport vessel for the trip to Mokpo, some 87 kilometers from the wreckage site, Yoon said.



The voyage is expected to take 9-10 hours and the official estimated it could reach Mokpo Port as early as Tuesday.



As of Sunday afternoon, Sewol, a 6,800-ton ferry which capsized and sank in waters off Jindo on April 16, 2014, sits on the semisubmersible carrier for preparations for the delivery.



The corroded ship has emerged fully from the water at around midnight Saturday, after the carrier buoyed up to lift it.



The ministry said it plans to remove water naturally through windows and doors, but the salvage operators may also have to drill holes in sealed areas.



It also installed three debris nets within a radius of 3 kilometers around the ferry, in order to prevent the loss of remains of bodies or other articles during the transportation.



Once the ship reaches the port, authorities will try to search for the remains of the missing passengers and inspect the ship to find out why it sank.



Prior to the inspection, the ship will go through technical and off-load preparations which may take 3-4 days. Another one full day will be needed to move the ship to the quay located inside the port, by placing rail-like transporters underneath the ferry.

“Moving the ship into the quay area is another tricky part not only due to its massive weight, but since it must be transported carefully without getting damaged,” said Lee Cheol-jo, a ministry official who is in charge of the salvage operation.



Sewol alone would weigh 8,300 metric tons, but, with water, stones and sand inside, the wreckage would be a lot heavier, weighing up to 20,000 metric tons.



Ministry officials said the Sewol ferry will be ready for inspection by April 1.



In case the missing nine bodies are not found inside the ship, the rest of the workers will continue to search underwater.



A total of 40 40-by-20-meter nets have been installed around the area where it was lying before the recovery. Divers will walk underwater on the seabed and use sonar radar to detect the bodies.



Authorities said that it made the nets as tight as possible so even small bones would not go missing.





The Sewol is loaded onto a transport vessel in waters off Jindo, South Jeolla Province, on Sunday. The 6,850-ton passenger ferry, which was recovered after a fatal sinking in 2014, will now head to Mokpo Port, where it will be searched. (Yonhap)