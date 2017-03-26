iKon performs at Tokyo Girls Collection

caption:



iKon performs during the Tokyo Girls Collection 2017 Spring/Summer held Saturday in Tokyo. (YG Entertainment)

K-pop group iKon excited Japanese fans with its performance at the Tokyo Girls Collection 2017 Spring/Summer, its agency said Sunday.Standing in front of the 31,400-strong audience at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo on Saturday, the seven-member boyband sang the remix versions of its hits including “Dumb & Dumber” and “Sinosijak,” according to YG Entertainment.YG’s fashion brand Non9gon was showcased at the event while iKon performed a rock remix version of its 2015 single “Rhythm Ta.” iKon appeared on the runway with the fashion models during the special stage of the semiannual fashion show.The agency added that the live stream broadcast of its performance at LINE Live platform peaked at 150,000.Since debuting in 2015 with a two-part album “Welcome Back,” the boyband has enjoyed in success in Japan. It notched the best new artist award in the 58th Japan Record Award last year and also attracted 120,000 fans during its “iKON Japan Tour 2016~2017” that concluded last week.The group is slated to go on a new Japan tour in May with “iKon Japan Dome Tour 2017.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)