Yoo sweeps initial polls in Bareun Party primary

Rep. Yoo Seong-min, a right-of-center politician, on Sunday appeared headed for a victory in the competition to become the presidential candidate of the minor conservative Bareun Party after sweeping all four initial polls by nonparty members last week.



The party said on Sunday that Yoo beat rival Gyeonggi Province Gov. Nam Kyung-pil by 59.8 percent to 40.2 percent in four regional polls from March 19-25. The polls were conducted on 2,689 people outside the party by phone after their policy debates.





Bareun Party candidates Rep. Yoo Seong-min (L) and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Nam Kyung-pil gesture during their televised debate on Saturday. (Yonhap)

In a vote held in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on Saturday, Yoo garnered 57.3 percent of support in comparison with Nam's 42.7 percent.The regional polls account for 40 percent of the total primary vote, which also includes a public opinion survey and a party members' poll, each making up 30 percent.The public survey is being conducted on Saturday and Sunday.The party electorate will vote on Sunday and Monday, and party delegates will cast ballots during Tuesday's national convention, where the final nominee will be announced.Yoo, 59, is a key founder of the Bareun Party created in January by defectors from the former ruling Saenuri Party, which is now called the Liberty Korea Party.The former economist advocates more inclusive economic policies and increased welfare spending. Yoo was one of the most outspoken critics of the now ousted President Park Geun-hye when he served as floor leader of the Saenuri Party in 2015. (Yonhap)