After ‘Defendant,’ SBS bets big with another revenge thriller ‘Whisper’

"Whisper," SBS TV's new crime thriller, looks and feels similar to its preceding hit show "Defendant" in many ways.



Both are in essence tales of revenge: In "Defendant," the protagonist framed for murder avenges his dead wife and clears his name, while the lead in "Whisper," a female police officer, seeks revenge on a judge who convicts her dad of murder.



The cast of SBS TV's new thriller "Whisper" pose for the camera during a press conference at the SBS headquarters in western Seoul on March 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

What also connects the two shows is that the lead stars of the back-to-back shows are husband and wife in real life -- celebrity couple Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young."I'm thankful for my husband clearing up the road (for our show to glide through)," Lee told reporters during a media event for "Whisper" at the SBS headquarters in western Seoul.When asked about pressures of following the predecessor's success, Lee shrugged "not much pressure regarding TV ratings."Lee plays Shin Young-joo, a homicide police officer who seeks revenge on Lee Dong-joon, a corrupt judge played by Lee Sang-yoon, who wrongfully convicts her father of murderer. Throughout her quest, Shin ends up falling in love with her nemesis Lee.Where as "Defendant" is more of a classic revenge thriller, "Whisper," along with a legal thriller element, incorporates at its core a dramatic and somewhat tragic love story between the two lead stars.The actress said she's satisfied with her latest work: "I have faith in screenwriter Park Kyung-soo. I have waited for his work while watching all of his previous works."Lee Bo-young and Lee Sang-yoon have previously appeared together as a couple in "My Daughter Seo-young," a hit KBS 2TV weekend series that aired in 2012."Our chemistry from 'My Daughter Seo-young was great. Sang-yoon is an open actor who communicates well on sharing his opinion. He's a good partner," said Lee Bo-young."Just from the fact that I'll be working again with Bo-young, I okay-ed it unconditionally," said Lee Sang-yoon.The actor said he liked playing Dong-joon because of "the strong masculine trait the character exudes" and described the show as a "melodrama for adults."Also staring Kwon Yool and Park Se-young, "Whisper" premiers Monday on SBS TV. (Yonhap)