Prosecutors visit former Park aide's offices in corruption probe

Published : 2017-03-24 17:59
Updated : 2017-03-24 17:59

Prosecutors attempted to raid three offices of a former senior presidential aide involved in a corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of former President Park Geun-hye. 

Woo Byung-woo, who served as former President Park's senior secretary for civil affairs, is accused of a string of corruption allegations, including that he abetted alleged wrongdoings committed by Park's friend Choi Soon-sil.

The prosecution said its officials visited the presidential office and received relevant documents, instead of entering inside the compound. (Yonhap)

